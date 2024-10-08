Singapore, Singapore’s Indian-origin former transport minister S. Iswaran has been given a 6.9 sq m single cell at the Changi Prison as he began his one-year jail term in a corruption case. Singapore’s Indian-origin former minister gets 6.9 sq m single-cell in Changi Prison to serve jail term

The 62-year-old, who has been in politics for three decades as a member of the ruling People’s Action Party, was on Monday provided the single cell due to "higher safety and security risk", said the Singapore Prison Service .

Iswaran has also been provided with a straw mat and two blankets to sleep on during his jail term for obtaining gifts during his service.

“All inmates are provided with the necessities for daily living – toothbrush, toothpaste, clothing, slippers, towel, and plastic spoon for meals,” Channel News Asia quoted SPS as saying.

The SPS said inmates are encouraged to keep in contact with their family members and loved ones via face-to-face visits, tele-visits, or e-letters.

Iswaran, like all other prison inmates, can have up to two visits, of which one may be face-to-face, and write up to four e-letters, per month.

Iswaran on Monday said in a statement: "Serving my constituents and Singaporeans over the past 3 decades has been the greatest honour of my life. As this chapter of my life comes to a close, my family and I look to the future with gratitude and renewed hope."

Across all charges, Iswaran admitted to obtaining SGD 403,300 worth of valuables over seven years, including tickets to musicals, Formula 1 events and football matches, as well as alcohol and a Brompton bicycle gifted to him for his 60th birthday, according to a Channel News Asia report.

It marked the end of a career in public service that saw Iswaran rise through the ranks in the administrative service before he entered politics in 1997.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last week said it was his team’s duty to act when necessary to ensure Singapore’s system of government and politics always stays clean and free from corruption.

“We will do what is right by Singapore and Singaporeans, regardless of the political costs or the personal pain we feel when a colleague and friend has been jailed,” he said in a statement on October 3 after Iswaran was sentenced to 12 months.

Wong said those entrusted with public service must uphold the highest standards of integrity, and their conduct must be beyond reproach.

Wong also said he was “disappointed and saddened” with the way the former transport minister’s political career ended.

