Sino-India ties a stabilising factor in an uncertain world: China

China on Friday said its relations with India are riding a wave of “sound momentum”, practical cooperation is being fast-tracked and the bilateral ties could contribute to world peace.

The impetus given to ties at the informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last year had given the direction that bilateral ties needed, the foreign ministry said.

Besides practical cooperation, Beijing was willing to work with New Delhi to contribute world peace and development, Lu Kang, foreign ministry spokesperson said at the regular press briefing.

Lu was reacting to a question by the official media on Indian home minister Rajnath Singh’s comment on Thursday that when the world is facing uncertainties, India- China ties were a stabilising factor.

Singh was quoted by state media as saying that the two countries cannot let differences become disputes. The two countries have been making efforts to use bilateral dialogue mechanism to conduct mutual and beneficial cooperation in all areas.

Reacting to Singh’s comments, Lu said: “Last April President Xi Jinping and PM Modi held successful meeting in Wuhan which pointed direction and opened up new prospects for bilateral ties.”

“You can see that under the strategic guidance of the two leaders, China-India relations have shown a sound momentum of improvement with frequent high-level exchanges and close exchange in all areas and practical cooperation has entered a fast track,” Lu said.

“China and India are important neighbours and they are important emerging markets. A sound and steady China-India relation serves the interests of the two countries and peoples,” he added.

Bilateral ties could also contribute world peace and development.

“Now the world is facing uncertainties and destabilising factors and in such background China is willing to work with India to enhance coordination and communication in international affairs and jointly uphold legitimate rights and interests of our two countries and developing countries,” Lu said.

Both foreign ministries have sounded positive about the state of ties in recent months.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, India’s minister of state of external affairs VK Singh said this week that India and China remain committed to working towards strengthening the “Closer Developmental Partnership” for mutual benefit.

“Issues where there are differences are being handled through dialogue to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution based on mutual respect and sensitivity to each other’s interests, concerns and aspirations,” he had said.

“Issues where there are differences are being handled through dialogue to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution based on mutual respect and sensitivity to each other’s interests, concerns and aspirations,” he added.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 15:51 IST