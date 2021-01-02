‘Situation worsening’: New Covid-19 strain increasing across UK, officials say

world

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 18:50 IST

Officials on Saturday expressed concerns over the spread of a new mutated coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom as the infection rates across the country continue to rise. The hospitals across Britain, already stretched because of rising patients, are facing a meteoric rise with virus-infected filling in the ICUs and wards.

Evidence shows that the new strain of Covid-19 is increasing in the country with a majority of cases surfacing from London, the South East and the East of England, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

Field hospitals that were constructed in the early days of the pandemic but were subsequently mothballed are being reactivated, news agency Reuters reported.

The UK is in the “eye of the storm”, according to the Royal College of Nursing’s England director. The remarks come after the UK on Friday recorded 53,285 new Covid-19 cases and fresh 613 fatalities, taking the death toll to over 74,000.

The government has confirmed that the infection rates have increased faster than expected in these areas where the new strain has been circulating and stronger measures are required to get the virus under control.

The variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70% more transmissible, is spreading rapidly in Britain. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously said that the mutated virus strain is not thought to be more deadly or to cause more serious illness.

- London’s primary schools to stay closed, order authorities

The UK government ordered all primary schools in London to remain closed for the start of the new term next week in an attempt to rein in a jump in hospitalisations resulting from the mutant strain of the coronavirus.

From Monday, the capital’s primary schools – for children from 5 to 11 years – will have to provide remote learning for most pupils. Vulnerable children and those whose guardians are key workers will continue to attend school. Pre-schools will remain open, the government ordered.

- Britain braces for the new spike in coronavirus cases

Concerns are mounting about the ability of the already-stretched National Health Service to cope with the anticipated increase in people seeking treatment for Covid-19 infections over the coming weeks that could be further fueled by holiday gatherings over Christmas and New Year’s.

- Next few weeks will be ‘nail-bitingly difficult’, says NHS chief

The state-funded National Health Service (NHS) chiefs have warned that the next few weeks will be “nail-bitingly difficult”, with staff absences and the new coronavirus variant virus adding enormous pressure.