Karachi, A cruel landlord and five of his servants in Pakistan's Sindh province have been arrested for chopping off the leg of a camel after it trespassed on his field seeking fodder, an incident that has attracted the attention of top political leaders, who are now arranging a prosthetic leg for the animal from Dubai. Six arrested for chopping off camel's leg in Pakistan; to receive prosthetic leg from Dubai

Rustum Shar and five of his servants were arrested after he proudly posted a video, holding the mutilated leg of the camel, after cutting off the animal's right leg in Mund Jamrao village of Sanghar district last weekend.

The video caused an outcry on social media with animal rights organisations and the public demanding the government take action against the landlord for his cruel act.

The camel’s owner, peasant Soomar Behan did not report the matter to the police but was contacted by authorities after the matter came to light.

“The camel was immediately moved to the Comprehensive Disaster Response Services animal shelter in Karachi and a prosthetic leg has been ordered from Dubai for the camel,” Secretary Livestock Kazim Jato said, following his visit to the shelter at the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh government has committed to covering the cost of treatment of the animal and Pakistan Peoples' Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is arranging a prosthetic leg for the camel from Dubai, the secretary said.

Jatoi added that the camel’s leg is healing and will be x-rayed on Tuesday to determine the next steps in its treatment.

CDRS Benji Director Sarah Jahangir said the camel, affectionately named Cammie by shelter staff, is stable but infection is a constant threat. “She’s stable but her leg is infected,” she said.

“Treatment involves applying fresh dressings, antibiotics and IV fluids […] we’re trying to keep infection at bay.”

The police said the peasant had refused to identify the culprit and to press charges against him so an FIR has been lodged on behalf of the State against six unknown persons.

Another FIR filed by the police said the officials in uniform were resisted and attacked when they tried to arrest the six suspects on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Atta Hussain Jutt said the suspects were presented before duty magistrate Asif Sial on Sunday and have been remanded in police custody for four days. The official said the police were still to recover the weapon used in the incident.

A further investigation was on in the matter, the official said.

