Home / World News / Smuggled via China? Kim Jong seen with smartphone at North Korea missile launch

Smuggled via China? Kim Jong seen with smartphone at North Korea missile launch

ByMallika Soni
Jul 13, 2023 01:13 PM IST

North Korea is banned under UN sanctions from importing or exporting electronic devices.

As North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of his country's newest and most powerful ballistic missile, he was spotted with a shiny gadget: a foldable smartphone. Photos released by the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed a silver foldable handset in black leather casing, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z or China's Huawei Pocket S phones.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un applauding the test firing of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "Hwasong-18",(AFP)
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un applauding the test firing of a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) "Hwasong-18",(AFP)

The photo began speculation about where the phone came from as South Korea's Joongang Ilbo newspaper reported, “If the object in the photo is a foldable phone, it is highly likely that it was secretly smuggled to North Korea via China.”

Earlier as well, Kim Jong Un's love for gadgets has been an object of curiosity as he has been pictured using what appeared to be Apple products, including iPads and Macbooks before.

North Korea is banned under UN sanctions from importing or exporting electronic devices. US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) World Factbook said that only around 19 percent of the North Korean population are estimated to have access to mobile phones.

Read more: Did veteran BBC anchor Huw Edwards pay teen for sexual photos?

Following the launch, Kim Jong Un said that North Korea would ramp up weapons testing activities to expand its arsenal in response to recent US steps to enhance its security commitment to South Korea.

“The present unstable situation in which the security environment on the Korean peninsula is being seriously threatened by the hostile forces every moment,” Kim Jong Un said, according to state media.

“(That) requires more intense efforts to implement the line of bolstering nuclear war deterrent," he added, calling the launch “another important stride” in efforts to boost the North Korea’s strategic forces.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out