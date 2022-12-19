Home / World News / Snoop Dogg's Twitter poll as users vote in favour of Elon Musk's resigning

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 11:57 PM IST

While Musk's poll asked his followers if he should step down as the chief of Twitter, Dogg's asked if he should "run the company".

ByShubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Hours after Elon Musk posted a Twitter poll asking netizens whether they thought he should step down as the CEO of the microblogging platform, rapper Snoop Dogg shared a similar poll - in what seemed like a bid to mock the former - as he attempted to pitch himself as his alternative.

While Musk's poll asked his followers if he should step down as the chief of Twitter, Dogg's asked if he should "run the company". In just 11 hours the American rapper received an overwhelming 1,621,977 votes, with a staggering 81 per cent voting in favour.

Twitter seemed exhilarated at the possibility of the rapper taking over Twitter. "Snoop will be coming with pizzas for everyone and prob (probably) hire back all the people elon fired," one remarked.

"I'd vote for @SnoopDogg in a heartbeat. President Dogg has a nice ring to it," another said.

One user suggested Dogg to rebrand the platform as "tWEEDter", if he takes over.

Musk had polled a total of 17 million votes, out of which 57.5 per cent votes were for ‘Yes’, while 42.5 per cent were against his stepping down.

The 51-year-old billionaire had told a Delaware court earlier that he would find a new leader to run Twitter. But later he seemed to differ. When a Twitter user recently asked him about a possible change in leadership, Musk said there was “no successor”.

The poll result created even more buzz as the technology tycoon – who also runs Tesla and SpaceX – had said he would "abide by the result". It remains to be seen if Musk stands by his word.

Musk has been facing criticism from all quarters for his handling of things since he bought the platform for $44 billion in October. His recent decision to suspend the accounts of several journalists covering Twitter also raised many eyebrows.

    Shubhangi Gupta

    A journalist with 4+ years with digital media, Shubhangi Gupta covers political, world, and business news for Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

