'So nice to see': How Greta Thunberg reacted to Trump leaving

As Donald Trump left the White House and waved his fans and followers for the last time as the commander-in-chief, Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg did not miss the chance to leave an ambiguous comment. Sharing his photo, Greta who is not known to be in Donald Trump's good books wrote, "He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!"

One does not have to go back long to trace this comment. When Greta Thunberg's 'How dare you' speech at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 shot her to global fame, then US President Donald Trump had said something very similar. "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" This was exactly what Trump had tweeted after Greta's speech.

From then onwards, the two have often been found engaging in passive-aggressive Twitter wars. But interestingly, Greta gave back whatever Trump had told her. And Twitter remained a witness of this amusing back and forth until Donald Trump's account was permanently suspended. For example, Trump's advice to Greta to "chill" found a way to come back to him when Greta advised Trump to chill during the counting of votes of US presidential election 2020.