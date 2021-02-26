IND USA
Shoppers walk down Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain.(REUTERS/ File Photo)
Shoppers walk down Oxford Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain.(REUTERS/ File Photo)
world news

Soaring US incomes help drive biggest spending gain since June

The surge in incomes, and expectations of even more stimulus, is seen providing additional fuel for consumers at a time of pent-up demand in the wake of pandemic-related disruptions to the service economy.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:39 PM IST

US personal incomes soared in January as Americans received another round of pandemic-relief checks, helping to re-charge the economy with the strongest spending advance in seven months.

The 10% gain in incomes exceeded forecasts followed a 0.6% gain in December, a Commerce Department report showed Friday. Purchases increased 2.4% from the prior month, following a downwardly revised 0.4% decline in December.

The surge in incomes, and expectations of even more stimulus, is seen providing additional fuel for consumers at a time of pent-up demand in the wake of pandemic-related disruptions to the service economy.

The January increase reflects the $900 billion pandemic aid package passed in December. The bill provided direct checks to millions of Americans and supplemented jobless benefits with an extra $300 a week payment. While many have saved the government support, the robust increase in spending shows others are spending it.

Lawmakers are moving forward with President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion aid plan that has the potential to drive even more income growth. Another round of stimulus checks paired with a child tax credit and an increase in weekly unemployment benefit payments would buoy disposable income in the coming months.

The personal saving rate rose to 20.5%, the highest since May.

Government transfer payments rose 52% in January from the prior month, reflecting both stimulus checks and the supplemental $300 weekly jobless benefit payments.

Inflation-adjusted personal spending rose 2% after a 0.8% decline. Goods spending jumped 5.1%, while outlays for services advanced 0.5%.

After several rounds of unsuccessful negotiations with the government, the unions backing the protest intensified their agitation by organising a tractor rally in the capital on January 26 that descended into violence and chaos. (HT PHOTO).
After several rounds of unsuccessful negotiations with the government, the unions backing the protest intensified their agitation by organising a tractor rally in the capital on January 26 that descended into violence and chaos. (HT PHOTO).
world news

Farmers' protest shows need for laws in sync with stakeholders: UN rights chief

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • The UN high commissioner for human rights was also critical of action taken by Indian authorities against journalists covering the protests and efforts to curb freedom of expression on social media.
Juan Carlos' lawyer, Javier Sánchez-Junco, said in a statement Friday that the latest tax debt relates to the payments that a private foundation, Zagatka, made on behalf of the former king for "several travel expenses and other services."(AP)
Juan Carlos' lawyer, Javier Sánchez-Junco, said in a statement Friday that the latest tax debt relates to the payments that a private foundation, Zagatka, made on behalf of the former king for “several travel expenses and other services."(AP)
world news

Former Spanish king pays 4.4 million euros to tax agency

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The revelation prompted a new rebuke to the 83-year-old former king from the country's prime minister. Pedro Sánchez said Friday that he rejected the "uncivil behavior" of Juan Carlos, but fully supported the current monarch, King Felipe VI.
White House released a statement on the anniversary of Moscow's 2014 annexation of the peninsula.(REUTERS)
White House released a statement on the anniversary of Moscow's 2014 annexation of the peninsula.(REUTERS)
world news

US will hold Russia accountable over Crimea annexation, says Biden

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:55 PM IST
The US president said that Washington will ever recognize Russia’s purported annexation of the peninsula.
It is the third Covid-19 vaccine given the green light by Canada, following those from Pfizer and Moderna.(AFP)
It is the third Covid-19 vaccine given the green light by Canada, following those from Pfizer and Moderna.(AFP)
world news

Canada approves AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine

AP, Toronoto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Health Canada approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for use in people 18 and over.
Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 3. (Reuters file)
Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on February 3. (Reuters file)
world news

Indo-Canadians protest attacks over stance on India's farm reforms

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:41 PM IST
The protesters gathered outside the office of the Federal NDP leader in Burnaby in the province of British Columbia. Singh represents the riding of Burnaby South in the House of Commons.
Lilly said it would begin shipping these doses immediately.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Lilly said it would begin shipping these doses immediately.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

US to buy at least 100,000 doses of Lilly's Covid-19 antibody therapy

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Lilly's therapy helped cut the risk of hospitalization and death in Covid-19 patients by 70%, according to early late-stage trial data put out in January.
FILE PHOTO: An airport security guard walks past a sign at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An airport security guard walks past a sign at the departure hall of Hong Kong Airport June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip(REUTERS)
world news

Two rights groups quit Hong Kong as security law sends shudders through NGOs

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The Hong Kong government said concerns over the "erosion of freedoms" under the national security law were totally "unsubstantiated and unwarranted."
So far, the planet has heated up by about 1.2C, bringing worsening extreme weather and rising seas.(HT_PRINT)
So far, the planet has heated up by about 1.2C, bringing worsening extreme weather and rising seas.(HT_PRINT)
world news

Climate pledges for 2030 put world far off 1.5 degree Celsius goal, warns UN

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:49 PM IST
A UN report summarising the revised climate action plans heating emissions said they would deliver a combined emissions reduction of only 0.5% from 2010 levels by 2030.
FILE PHOTO: Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Huocheng County in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 3, 2018.REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Huocheng County in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 3, 2018.REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

UN rights chief decries violations in China's Xinjiang, hopes for visit

Reuters, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:12 PM IST
China hit back at the forum on Wednesday at growing criticism by Western powers of its treatment of ethnic minorities in the regions of Xinjiang and Tibet.
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / This aerial view shows protesters marching during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on February 26, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP)(AFP)
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / This aerial view shows protesters marching during a demonstration against the military coup in Mandalay on February 26, 2021. (Photo by STR / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Myanmar protesters injured as police escalate use of force

AP, Yangon, Myanmar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Protesters had gathered on a wide road outside a park in Mandalay in the early afternoon when security forces arrived and began firing what sounded like gunshots and using flash bang grenades to disperse the crowd.
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks at the House of Commons in London, Britain January 11, 2021. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT(via REUTERS)
world news

Sunak to unveil new Covid-recovery loans for UK businesses

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:40 PM IST
The new loans are likely to be 80% government-backed, with interest rates capped at about 15%.
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas(REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas(REUTERS)
world news

Trump's hold on Republican Party on display as conservatives gather in Florida

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Many Republicans think Donald Trump will flirt with another run to freeze the 2024 field but believe he will ultimately opt out of running.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks via video call during a news conference in Moscow.(File Photo / AP)
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on as Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks via video call during a news conference in Moscow.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Kremlin says closely monitoring Syria situation after US air strikes

Reuters, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that he could not say whether the United States had notified Russia of its plans in advance
"I am convinced as coordinator of the JCPOA that we do have diplomatic space, a diplomatic window of opportunity to dialogue," European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.(AP)
“I am convinced as coordinator of the JCPOA that we do have diplomatic space, a diplomatic window of opportunity to dialogue,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.(AP)
world news

EU sees must-not-miss chance to revive Iran nuclear deal

AP, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:56 PM IST
“This is an occasion that we cannot miss,” to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters via video-link.
