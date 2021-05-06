IND USA
Social media platforms should not amplify 'untrustworthy' content: White House
White House spokesperson said the social media should stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to Covid-19.(Reuters)
Social media platforms should not amplify 'untrustworthy' content: White House

"The president's view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to Covid-19...," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Reuters | , Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 05:37 AM IST

US President Joe Biden believes social media platforms have a responsibility to "stop amplifying untrustworthy content," the White House said on Wednesday, even as it declined to comment directly on a decision by Facebook Inc's oversight board to keep a suspension in place for former President Donald Trump.

"The president's view is that the major platforms have a responsibility related to the health and safety of all Americans to stop amplifying untrustworthy content, disinformation and misinformation, especially related to Covid-19, vaccinations and elections," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.


