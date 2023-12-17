Strongest solar flare since 2017. Amazing Northern lights show? What to know

Radio blackouts occurred in South America following the strongest solar flare in over six years which erupted from the Sun this week. Owing to this, solar activity that is associated with the flare could increase in the next couple of days and result in visible auroras as far south as New York in the East and Idaho in the West, forecasters said. Solar Flare: Also known as the “church mountain,” this site is often celebrated as Iceland’s most photographed landmark.(Unsplash)

What we know about the solar flare?

This is the strongest flare of Solar Cycle 25 (so far). It is also the most powerful eruption that the sun has produced since the great storms of September 2017, as per Space.com. The Space Weather Prediction Center called it an "amazing event," and "likely one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded."

Radio communication interference with aircraft were reported, it said, adding that the impacts from the flare "were felt from one end of the nation to the other."

This week's flare is classified as an X2.8 flare- X is the most intense flare while the number provides more information about its strength.

What are solar flares and why do they take place?

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy from the sun, NASA said.

"Flares and solar eruptions can impact radio communications, electric power grids, navigation signals and pose risks to spacecraft and astronauts," NASA said.

What are coronal mass ejections?

The prediction center is monitoring a possible Earth-directed coronal mass ejection associated with this flare. Coronal mass ejections are clouds of electrified, magnetic gas ejected from the sun. They are hurled into space with speeds ranging from 12 to 1,250 miles per second, as per NASA. These can produce geomagnetic storms here on Earth which results in the creation of auroras.

Will we see auroras through the year?

The solar forces that produce auroras are predicted to peak next year.

"Solar activity will increase more quickly and peak at a higher level than that predicted by an expert panel in December 2019," the prediction center said in a statement, adding, "The updated prediction now calls for Solar Cycle 25 to peak between January and October of 2024."