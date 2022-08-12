Somalia’s worst drought in 40 years displaces 1 million people
Somalia’s worst drought in more than 40 years has internally displaced 1 million people since the dry conditions struck in January 2021, according to the United Nations.
This year alone, an estimated 755,000 people fled their homes in search of water, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said in a statement on its website.
The number of Somalians that will face crisis-level hunger is expected to rise to 7 million from 5 million in the coming months, on the back of the effects of climate change and rising food prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, UNHCR said.
Expectations of a failed fifth rainy season will worsen the current plight and increase the risk of famine in the Horn of Africa nation, the UN agency said.
Author Salman Rushdie stabbed at New York event, attacker held
British author Salman Rushdie, whose writings made him the target of Iranian death threats that forced him into hiding, was attacked on stage Friday in western New York state. "A most horrible event just happened at #chautauquainstitution - Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at #chq2022. The amphitheater is evacuated," one witness said on social media. Rushdie's condition was not immediately known.
Polio detected in New York's sewage water, suggests virus circulating
The polio virus has been found in New York City's wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn't been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising.
Saudi blast suspect kills self with suicide belt: Officials
A suspect in a deadly 2015 Islamic State group attack on a Saudi mosque blew Saudi national Abdullah bin Zayed al-Bakri al-Shehri up while being arrested by security forces in Jeddah this week, Saudi officials said on Friday. Four others were wounded when Saudi national Abdullah bin Zayed al-Bakri al-Shehri set off the explosives belt, the official said. He was one of nine men wanted for the blast that killed 15 people -- mostly police -- near the Yemen border.
Rishi Sunak faces losing battle in race to be UK PM, Liz Truss likely to win
Amid the race for the Conservative party leadership, British Prime Minister hopeful Rishi Sunak has vowed to support the most vulnerable people of the UK amid the rising energy crisis in the country. The Conservative party leadership results are just a few weeks away but it looks like Liz Truss's victory over Rishi Sunak is imminent. Not only this, independent surveys and polls have shown Truss consistently scoring ahead of Rishi Sunak.
Drought declared in England amid extreme hot weather
England is officially in a drought across vast swathes of the country, the government's Environment Agency has announced, as another heat wave intensifies and water companies impose restrictions on household use. Parts of western, southern, central and eastern England were put into “drought” status following a meeting of the National Drought Group on Friday. The UK is currently struggling on many fronts. The drought is not only affecting England.
