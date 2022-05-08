South Africa Covid positivity rate nears record amid Omicron spread
South Africa’s daily coronavirus test positivity rate neared a record, rising above 30% on Saturday for the first time in almost five months as two sublineages of the omicron variant spread rapidly ahead of the nation’s winter season.
There were 8,524 new Covid-19 cases identified, representing a 31.1% positivity rate of those tested, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on its website. That’s the highest rate since the 32.2% recorded on Dec. 15, when a record 26,976 cases were recorded. The surge means South Africa is close to its highest positivity rate yet. The record so far was 34.9% on Dec. 14.
The positivity rate is taken as an indicator of how fast the disease is spreading through the community as many cases go undetected.
Still, only five deaths were recorded in the last 48 hours and just over 2,600 people are in the hospital with the disease. At the peak of the wave in mid-2021 when the delta variant was rampant, hundreds of people were perishing daily and hospitalizations peaked at about 16,000.
South Africa, which together with Botswana identified the omicron variant in November, was the first country to experience a wave driven by the strain and the way it played out was seen as an indication for what could happen elsewhere. Last month South African scientists identified two omicron sublineages, BA.4 and BA.5, and laboratory experiments have since shown that those strains can reinfect those who have already had the original omicron strain.
The current surge in infections and positivity shows that even though previous waves have been caused by the emergence of new variants the sublineages are now having the same effect, Tulio de Oliveira, who runs gene sequencing institutes in South Africa said on Twitter.
-
Comic book artist George Perez known for work on titles like Avengers dies at 67
George Perez, an acclaimed comic book artist and writer known for his influential work on such superhero titles as the Avengers, Wonder Woman and the Teen Titans, has died, Marvel and DC Comics announced. He revealed last year that he was battling pancreatic cancer. DC Comics tweeted that Perez's contributions "were pivotal in both driving and reinventing DC's long and rich history." Perez was known for his clean, dynamic and realistic style.
-
What happened when Trump appeared for a fundraiser
Former President Donald Trump arrived at Churchill Downs for his $75,000-per-person fundraiser around 6pm. His entrance was shielded from the general public and the press. Whispers of Trump's arrival passed through the crowd that backed up for twenty minutes. Some shouted his name, “Trump, Trump, Trump.” Others seemed irritated at the delay. “This is ridiculous,” one woman grumbled. The details of Trump's event, including who is in attendance were not made public.
-
Ukraine says all women and children now evacuated from Mariupol steel mill
All women, children and elderly civilians have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Saturday, despite what military officers said was an ongoing Russian assault at the plant. "This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Mariupol has been left in ruins by weeks of Russian bombardment and the steel mill has been largely destroyed.
-
'But India is buying Russian oil despite strategic alliance with US': Imran Khan
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday again mentioned India as he virtually addressed the overseas Pakistanis. On several earlier occasions, Imran Khan had mentioned India, and many of them were of praiser for India's independent foreign policy. As he addressed overseas Pakistanis on his defeat in the no-confidence motion, Imran Khan said his government wanted good ties with China and Russia.
-
‘You are amazingly strong…’: US First Lady Jill Biden tells Ukrainian refugees
US First Lady Jill Biden hailed the "amazingly strong" refugees from war-torn Ukraine as she visited neighbouring Romania on Saturday. "You are amazingly strong," Biden said after listening to mothers and children recount how they fled Russia's invasion of their country. "We stand with you, I hope you know that," she said in a visit to a school in Bucharest, accompanied by her Romanian counterpart Carmen Iohannis, according to images transmitted by TVR public television.
