South Africa flood deaths nearing 400
The death toll from South Africa's devastating floods surged to 395 on Friday as rescuers widened the search for dozens still missing five days after the disaster struck.
"Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.
Police arrest suspect in recent attacks on Sikh men in New York
Police in Queens, New York City, have arrested a 19-year-old youth for The accused, Vernon Douglas' alleged involvements in attacks on three Sikh men, in two separate incidents, both of which took place in April. The accused, Vernon Douglas, was arrested on Thursday from Brooklyn, two days after two Sikh men were assaulted in Queens. While 20-year-old Hezekiah Coleman was arrested on the day of the crime, Douglas was absconding.
Russia warns US & allies against arming Ukraine: Report
Russia on Friday warned the United States against arming Ukraine, warning of unpredictable consequences as the war entered the 51st day, The Washington Post reported. According to the news report, the document written in Russian titled as 'On Russia's concerns in the context of massive supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime' was forwarded to the US State Department by the Russian embassy in Washington.
'Like I'm back in 90s': Jemima reacts to anti-Imran Khan protest targetting her
Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday recounted her horror of living in Pakistan as she shared the poster of a protest being planned outside her London house on April 17. Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004. Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith have two children. Following her divorce with Imran Khan, Jemima left Pakisran and settled in London.
China holds military drills as US delegation visits Taiwan
China on Friday deployed fighter aircraft, bombers and warships around self-ruled Taiwan as a visiting US Congressional delegation signalled support for the island, a tour termed by Beijing as “provocative” and raising tension in the region. China conducted the multi-forces drill in and over the area around Taiwan and the East China Sea, the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said on Friday.
Ukraine war: Russia warns of bigger attacks on Kyiv
Russia's defence ministry warned Friday it will intensify attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns. It added that Russian troops hit a "military" factory outside Kyiv late Thursday using Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles. On Thursday, Moscow accused Ukraine of sending helicopters to bomb a village in Russia's Bryansk region -- not far from the border with Ukraine -- injuring eight people.
