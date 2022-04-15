Home / World News / South Africa flood deaths nearing 400
world news

South Africa flood deaths nearing 400

"Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.
People drag a carpet into the sun to dry after their home was flooded in the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo Beach, Durban, South Africa on April 14, 2022.&nbsp;(REUTERS)
People drag a carpet into the sun to dry after their home was flooded in the Dakota informal settlement in Isipingo Beach, Durban, South Africa on April 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 05:01 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |

The death toll from South Africa's devastating floods surged to 395 on Friday as rescuers widened the search for dozens still missing five days after the disaster struck.

"Sadly the number of fatalities continues to increase with the latest figure standing at 395," regional head of the disaster managing ministry Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south africa
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • 70-year-old Nirmal Singh was attacked on April 3 (Image used only for representation)

    Police arrest suspect in recent attacks on Sikh men in New York

    Police in Queens, New York City, have arrested a 19-year-old youth for The accused, Vernon Douglas' alleged involvements in attacks on three Sikh men, in two separate incidents, both of which took place in April. The accused, Vernon Douglas, was arrested on Thursday from Brooklyn, two days after two Sikh men were assaulted in Queens. While 20-year-old Hezekiah Coleman was arrested on the day of the crime, Douglas was absconding.

  • People take part in the combat training course at the recruiting center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

    Russia warns US & allies against arming Ukraine: Report

    Russia on Friday warned the United States against arming Ukraine, warning of unpredictable consequences as the war entered the 51st day, The Washington Post reported. According to the news report, the document written in Russian titled as 'On Russia's concerns in the context of massive supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime' was forwarded to the US State Department by the Russian embassy in Washington.

  • Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004.

    'Like I'm back in 90s': Jemima reacts to anti-Imran Khan protest targetting her

    Imran Khan's first wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday recounted her horror of living in Pakistan as she shared the poster of a protest being planned outside her London house on April 17. Imran Khan was married to Jemima Goldsmith from 1995 to 2004. Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith have two children. Following her divorce with Imran Khan, Jemima left Pakisran and settled in London.

  • Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen speaking to the US senators delegation at the Presidential Office in Taipei, on Friday. (AFP)

    China holds military drills as US delegation visits Taiwan

    China on Friday deployed fighter aircraft, bombers and warships around self-ruled Taiwan as a visiting US Congressional delegation signalled support for the island, a tour termed by Beijing as “provocative” and raising tension in the region. China conducted the multi-forces drill in and over the area around Taiwan and the East China Sea, the People's Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said on Friday.

  • Aerial view a destroyed residential building in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv during Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. (AFP)

    Ukraine war: Russia warns of bigger attacks on Kyiv

    Russia's defence ministry warned Friday it will intensify attacks on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in response to strikes on Russian soil, after accusing Ukraine of targeting Russian border towns. It added that Russian troops hit a "military" factory outside Kyiv late Thursday using Kalibr sea-based long-range missiles. On Thursday, Moscow accused Ukraine of sending helicopters to bomb a village in Russia's Bryansk region -- not far from the border with Ukraine -- injuring eight people.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out