South Africa fuel tanker blast death toll rises to 15: Minister

Published on Dec 25, 2022 04:46 PM IST

South Africa Blast: "Yesterday (Saturday), the death toll was at 10 people and now we are sitting at 15 as of this morning," Joe Phaahla said.

South Africa Blast: South African Police Service (SAPS) officers and forensic experts stand beside bodies in Boksburg.(AFP)
AFP |

The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in Boksburg, a South African city east of Johannesburg, has risen to 15, the country's health minister said Sunday.

"Yesterday (Saturday), the death toll was at 10 people and now we are sitting at 15 as of this morning," Joe Phaahla told reporters at Tambo Memorial Hospital, close to where the blast took place.

south africa
