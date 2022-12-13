South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa faces 'heated' impeachment debate

South Africa's parliament is to debate Tuesday whether to initiate proceedings to remove scandal-engulfed President Cyril Ramaphosa from office.

Ramaphosa, who was championed as a graft-busting saviour after the corruption-tainted tenure of predecessor Jacob Zuma, has been marred by accusations that he attempted to cover up a huge cash theft at his luxury farm.

The findings of an independent panel, which said the president "may" be guilty of serious violations and misconduct, will be at the centre of an extraordinary parliamentary session in Cape Town at 1200 GMT.

Lawmakers are called to decide, by simple majority, whether to press ahead with impeachment proceedings.

The 70-year-old president seems likely to survive the day, having last week secured the renewed backing of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) party -- which holds 230 of the National Assembly's 400 seats -- after mounting a legal bid to have the damning report annulled.

"The ANC caucus is likely to be relatively united," said Daniel Silke, director of Political Futures Consultancy.

"The fact that this is not a secret ballot will make it very difficult for any MP to vote against the party line."

Yet others believe there might be room for surprises, as the scandal has heightened rifts within the deeply factionalised ANC.

The party's national executive vowed last week to vote down any attempt to force Ramaphosa from office.

That decision upset some within the party, who said the executive had forced their hand.

"It's not a done deal, they (the ANC) are divided," said political analyst Sandile Swana.

Opposition parties are presenting a largely united front on the matter and are expected to make their voices heard.

"It could very well be a very heated and long procedure," said Silke.

