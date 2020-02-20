e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / South Korea confirms first death of person infected with coronavirus

South Korea confirms first death of person infected with coronavirus

The exact cause of death is being investigated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

world Updated: Feb 20, 2020 14:30 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Seoul
People suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus wait to receive tests at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020.
People suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus wait to receive tests at a medical center in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP)
         

South Korea reported on Wednesday the first death in the country of a person infected with coronavirus and 22 new cases bringing the total to 104.

The exact cause of death is being investigated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Most of the new cases confirmed are in the city of Daegu where a person who was infected with the virus had attended church services and visited a hospital before testing positive.

tags
top news
Shocking crime, says Rahul Gandhi on torture of 2 Rajasthan Dalits on video
Shocking crime, says Rahul Gandhi on torture of 2 Rajasthan Dalits on video
Sabotaged political mutual trust, says China on Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Sabotaged political mutual trust, says China on Amit Shah’s Arunachal visit
Black day, say families of 1997 Uphaar fire victims on SC ruling
Black day, say families of 1997 Uphaar fire victims on SC ruling
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
‘Lakhs, not millions’: BJP leaders after Donald Trump’s 7 million remark
Dec 16 gang rape convict bangs his head against wall: Tihar Jail official
Dec 16 gang rape convict bangs his head against wall: Tihar Jail official
‘May not be most gifted, but I have faith in him’: Gambhir on India batsman
‘May not be most gifted, but I have faith in him’: Gambhir on India batsman
Stern message to Pak from FATF members, Turkey sole exception
Stern message to Pak from FATF members, Turkey sole exception
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
Why selling cars in China is worse than making them
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news