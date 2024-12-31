South Korea court issues arrest warrant for impeached president Yoon

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for impeached, suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol, investigators said Tuesday, over his short-lived bid to impose martial law on the country. South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol (AFP)(AFP)

"The arrest warrant and search warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, requested by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, were issued this morning," the Joint Investigation Headquarters said in a statement.