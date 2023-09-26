South Korea court strikes down ban on anti-North's propaganda leaflets

South Korea's constitutional court ruled on Tuesday the ban on sending propaganda leaflets to North Korea was unconstitutional, striking down a law passed in 2020 by the liberal party of then President Moon Jae-in, who sought better ties with Pyongyang. South Korea: Flags of North Korea, rear, and South Korea, front, flutter in the wind.(AP)

The law, which subjects violators to up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($22,210) in fines, had come under intense criticism from rights activists and conservative lawmakers as a violation of free speech rights.

The seven-to-two ruling found that a clause in the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act banning the distribution of leaflets excessively limited freedom of speech, the Court said in a summary of the ruling.

The clause characterized the sending of leaflets as a potential cause of danger and serious harm to South Korean citizens, especially those who live near the border in the event North Korea retaliated by force.

The court's decision to nullify the law takes effect immediately.

Groups run by North Korean defectors and other campaigners had sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets, alongside food and USB sticks containing South Korean news and dramas, into the North, usually by balloons or in bottles on border rivers.

The leaflets were often printed on small plastic bags, which are known to be coveted by North Koreans, with messages harshly critical of the North Korean leadership and news and information about the democratic South.

North Korea reacted angrily to the practice and denounced it as an obstacle to better relations between the two Koreas. Some residents of border towns also criticized the action as stoking tension and putting their safety at risk.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.