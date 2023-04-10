Home / World News / South Korea's first local case of monkeypox spreads fear: ‘Patient met…’

ByMallika Soni
Apr 10, 2023 10:14 AM IST

South Korea Monkeypox: The patient had been experiencing symptoms since the end of March and had been in contact with others for several days.

South Korea reported its first locally transmitted monkeypox case with which the total number of infections in the country rose to six. The patient was admitted to a hospital after which he was suspected of having contracted monkeypox, Yonhap News Agency reported. His samples were sent and the results came back positive, the report added.

South Korea Monkeypox: Swab samples for monkeypox being tested. (Reuters)
South Korea Monkeypox: Swab samples for monkeypox being tested. (Reuters)

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said as per the report that the person had no travel history. “Unlike the previous five cases in the country, which were linked to overseas travel, the latest patient had not travelled abroad within the past three months, the KDCA said.

The patient had been experiencing symptoms since the end of March and had been in contact with others for several days, the authorities informed.

"A thorough epidemiological investigation is currently ongoing, and we will release necessary information as soon as it is ready," a KDCA official said.

South Korea recorded its first case of monkeypox in June 22 last year, while the fifth case was reported March 13 this year. The virus can cause fever, chills, rashes and lesions, among other symptoms althouth a KCDA official told Yonhap news agency that the risk of transmission of monkeypox was relatively low compared to Covid.

