South Korea president calls for strong sanctions following North's ICBM launch
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:41 PM IST
South Korea's President Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North's threats
Reuters |
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to push for strong sanctions on North Korea after the reclusive regime fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday.
During an emergency national security council meeting, Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North's threats, his office said in a statement.
