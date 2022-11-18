Home / World News / South Korea president calls for strong sanctions following North's ICBM launch

South Korea president calls for strong sanctions following North's ICBM launch

world news
Published on Nov 18, 2022 01:41 PM IST

South Korea's President Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North's threats

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to push for strong sanctions on North Korea after the reclusive regime fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday.

During an emergency national security council meeting, Yoon also called for implementation of strengthened extended deterrence to counter the North's threats, his office said in a statement.

