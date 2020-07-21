e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / South Korea’s new Covid-19 cases bounce back after drop on Monday

South Korea’s new Covid-19 cases bounce back after drop on Monday

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it has reported 45 additional coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period. It says the additional figures brought the country’s total to 13,816 with 296 deaths.

world Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:19 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Seoul
South Korea on Monday confirmed 26 new virus cases, four of them domestic infections and the rest 22 coming from overseas.
South Korea on Monday confirmed 26 new virus cases, four of them domestic infections and the rest 22 coming from overseas.(AP Photo)
         

South Korea’s new virus cases have bounced back to above 40, a day after it reported its smallest daily jump in local Covid-19 transmissions in two months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it has reported 45 additional coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period. It says the additional figures brought the country’s total to 13,816 with 296 deaths.

The agency says 20 of the newly recorded cases were locally infected patients while the rest 25 were associated with international arrivals.

South Korea on Monday confirmed 26 new virus cases, four of them domestic infections and the rest 22 coming from overseas. Health officials said it was the first time for the number of daily local infections to come below 10 since May 19.

South Korean officials consider imported cases as a lesser threat than local transmissions because the country is mandating Covid-19 tests and enforcing two-week quarantines on all people arriving from abroad.

tags
top news
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
With Xi Jinping Centre On Diplomatic Thought, Chinese President is the new Mao
In Rajasthan crisis today, hearing in high court and Congress party meeting
In Rajasthan crisis today, hearing in high court and Congress party meeting
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
Rahul Gandhi lists govt’s achievement, crisis in Rajasthan is one of them
Rahul Gandhi lists govt’s achievement, crisis in Rajasthan is one of them
Decoding Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine results and why they offer hope
Decoding Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine results and why they offer hope
Things to know about Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine AZD1222
Things to know about Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine AZD1222
China expands amphibious forces in challenge to US beyond Asia
China expands amphibious forces in challenge to US beyond Asia
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In