South Korea says technical problems occur ahead of homegrown rocket launch

Reuters |
May 24, 2023 12:51 PM IST

South Korea: South Korea is aspiring to be a key player in space technology, competing with its Asian neighbours.

South Korea's science ministry said technical problems had occurred during preparations for the third flight of its homegrown space rocket ahead of liftoff on Wednesday, and local media reported the launch would be rescheduled.

In this photo released by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, the Nuri rocket sits on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Korea.(AP)
Media reports said the launch would be rescheduled for later this week.

In June 2022, the country successfully launched its domestically produced Nuri rocket and placed working and dummy satellites into orbit in its second test.

The third test would be the first to load and launch a commercial-grade satellite aboard the Nuri vehicle.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
