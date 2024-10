The 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to South Korean author Han Kang on Thursday “for her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.” South Korean author Han Kang awarded 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature for 'intense poetic prose'

Since 1901, a total of 116 Nobel Prizes in Literature have been awarded. Of these, four have been shared between multiple laureates. So far, 17 women have received this prestigious literature prize.

