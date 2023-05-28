Home / World News / South Korea's Asiana Airlines stops selling some emergency exit seats after plane door incident

South Korea's Asiana Airlines stops selling some emergency exit seats after plane door incident

AFP |
May 28, 2023 02:26 PM IST

A court in Daegu Sunday issued an arrest warrant for the man, surnamed Lee, for allegedly breaking aviation security laws, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's Asiana Airlines has stopped selling some emergency exit seats following an incident in which a passenger opened an aircraft door mid-air, the carrier said Sunday.

Asiana Airlines' Airbus A321 plane, of which a passenger opened a door on a flight shortly before the aircraft landed, is pictured at an airport in Daegu, South Korea. (REUTERS)
Asiana Airlines' Airbus A321 plane, of which a passenger opened a door on a flight shortly before the aircraft landed, is pictured at an airport in Daegu, South Korea. (REUTERS)

Watch: Terrified passengers after man opens plane's emergency door mid-air

A court in Daegu later Sunday issued an arrest warrant for the man, surnamed Lee, for allegedly breaking aviation security laws, Yonhap news agency reported.

The incident took place aboard an A321-200 plane, which was carrying nearly 200 passengers as it approached the runway at Daegu International Airport, about 240 kilometres (150 miles) southeast of Seoul.

The aircraft landed safely but several people were hospitalised. There were no serious injuries or damage.

Starting Sunday, the 31A and 26A emergency exit seats on its 14 A321-200 jets -- 11 of which have 26A as their emergency seat while the other three have 31A -- would no longer be offered for sale, the carrier told AFP.

"As a safety precaution, this measure will apply even if the flights are full," it added.

A court issued an arrest warrant for Lee, Yonhap reported, citing "the seriousness of his case and the risk of flight".

He had been detained by authorities in Daegu, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Lee had previously told Daegu police that he had wanted to get out of the plane because he was feeling "suffocated" inside the cabin.

"I wanted to get off quickly," Lee told reporters Sunday before the warrant was issued.

"I'm very sorry to the kids," he added, referring to at least 48 elementary and middle school students who were on board.

He also had been under stress from being unemployed, authorities said.

A nearby passenger captured footage of wind blowing through the open door, with fabric seat-backs and passengers' hair fluttering wildly as several people shouted in shock.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
south korea passenger
south korea passenger
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out