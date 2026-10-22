Soviet space dogs Veterok and Ugolyok spent 22 days in orbit in 1966, revealing the effects of prolonged spaceflight

Veterok and Ugolyok were launched aboard the Soviet Cosmos 110 spacecraft on February 22, 1966, and returned safely to Earth on March 16, after 22 days in orbit. The mission examined the effects of prolonged spaceflight, including exposure to radiation from the Van Allen belts. Scientists tracked the dogs’ vital functions, recorded their radiation exposure, and assessed their physical condition after landing. Veterok and Ugolyok spent 22 days aboard Cosmos 110 in 1966, completing 330 Earth orbits. Monitoring and post-flight examinations documented radiation exposure, coordination difficulties, elevated pulse rates, dehydration, and other changes, showing that survival alone could not reveal the full effects of prolonged spaceflight. (Wikimedia Commons)

The objectives and findings of the mission are documented in NASA’s historical publication Astronautics and Aeronautics, 1966. The records describe the flight and the medical observations made during and after the mission. The findings also showed why researchers needed to examine the animals after their return, rather than treating survival alone as an indication of the mission’s success.

Long trip through Earth’s radiation belts The Soviet Union launched Cosmos 110 on February 22, 1966, with Veterok and Ugolyok aboard. The spacecraft returned on March 16, completing 330 orbits around Earth during its 22-day mission. On each orbit, the spacecraft passed through the Van Allen radiation belts, regions above Earth where charged particles are trapped by the planet’s magnetic field.

Radiation exposure was another focus of the experiment. NASA’s historical account records that Cosmos 110 carried 300 thermoluminescent dosimeters to measure radiation doses in relation to spacecraft shielding, along with 10 sets of nuclear emulsions to help determine the composition of the radiation encountered. This equipment allowed researchers to collect data on the radiation environment during the flight.

The spacecraft also carried equipment to monitor the dogs’ health. Electronic sensors continuously recorded blood pressure, pulse, and respiration, allowing researchers to observe physiological changes during the mission. One dog underwent tests to assess cardiovascular responses, while the other served as a control for comparison. Both were secured in harnesses, and a pneumatic device delivered food paste directly into their stomachs.

The dogs experienced difficulties coordinating their movements during the initial stages of weightlessness. Head rocking was observed, indicating changes in their motor coordination. The physiological monitoring also allowed researchers to track cardiovascular responses during the flight. These observations showed that the effects of spaceflight could extend beyond the immediate challenges of adapting to weightlessness and could be assessed through changes in the animals’ physical condition.