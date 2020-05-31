SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station
A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts docked Sunday with the International Space Stationworld Updated: May 31, 2020 20:14 IST
A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts docked Sunday with the International Space Station.
“Soft capture,” the moment when the spacecraft makes first contact and latching with the target vehicle, occurred at 10:16 am Eastern Time.
