World News / SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station

SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts docks with International Space Station

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts docked Sunday with the International Space Station

world Updated: May 31, 2020 20:14 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posed by Niyati Singh
Washington
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken lifts off during NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station.(Reuters photo)
         

A SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts docked Sunday with the International Space Station.

“Soft capture,” the moment when the spacecraft makes first contact and latching with the target vehicle, occurred at 10:16 am Eastern Time.

