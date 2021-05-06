Home / World News / SpaceX nails the landing in fifth test of its Starship rocket
SpaceX nails the landing in fifth test of its Starship rocket

The landing of the Starship rocket was marred only by a small fire at the bottom of the vehicle that was extinguished after a few minutes.
Bloomberg | | Posted by Prashasti Singh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 06:10 AM IST
In this photo screengrab made from SpaceX's live webcast shows the Starship SN15 taking off in Texas on May 5, 2021.(AFP)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. pulled off a mostly flawless landing of its newest and biggest rocket, as the model’s fifth test flight opened the door to higher altitude excursions.

The Starship SN-15 prototype lifted off Wednesday from SpaceX’s seaside launch pad at about 5:24 p.m. local time in Boca Chica, Texas. The rocket flew to an altitude of about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) before a controlled descent, based on live video streamed by the company. The landing was marred only by a small fire at the bottom of the vehicle that was extinguished after a few minutes.

The milestone achievement paves the way for more ambitious tests of a rocket that SpaceX founder Elon Musk envisions as a future workhorse for trips to the moon and Mars. NASA recently picked SpaceX to develop a moon-landing system for astronauts with Starship. The company also envisions the stainless steel behemoth as eventually being capable of reducing travel times across Earth with hypersonic, point-to-point trips.

The previous Starship rocket test flight, on March 30, sent smoking debris raining down on the area after a mishap. An earlier prototype touched down at a slight incline, only to be engulfed in flames shortly after landing. Two previous efforts ended in fireballs. No people were aboard any of the spacecraft.

SpaceX conceived the Starship as a versatile, fully reusable craft that can carry 100 metric tons. Excluding a booster rocket that creates a two-stage system, Starship is 160 feet high with a 30-foot diameter, able to carry as many as 100 passengers.

