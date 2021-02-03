SpaceX Starship explodes during landing, FAA launches probe
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship rocket exploded in a test flight just before landing on Tuesday. The explosion occurred minutes after the experimental launch at Boca Chica, Texas.
The SN9 rocket was a test model of the heavy-duty rocket being developed by Elon Musk's company to carry humans and cargo into space. SN8, the model before it, had also met a similar fate during a test launch in December. No injuries occurred in either incident.
SpaceX’s live stream covered a 16-story-tall SN9 taking a flawless liftoff from the Gulf Coast in South Texas. The spacecraft hovered in midair at an altitude of 10 km before shutting off its engines for planned “belly-flop” execution.
While landing, the Starship tried to reactivate two of its three Raptor thrusters but failed to ignite one. The rocket then fell, exploding into a ball of flames, smoke, and debris - 6 minutes and 26 seconds after launch.
There was no immediate comment from Musk, who also heads the electric carmaker Tesla Inc. Hours earlier, he tweeted about staying off social media platform “for a while.”
Also read| Elon Musk keeps sparring with regulators as Joe Biden cabinet takes reins
A SpaceX commentator, after the live stream, said that the test altitude “looked very good and stable, like we saw last December. We just have to work on that landing a little bit.”
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will investigate Tuesday’s mishap despite the tensions with Musk - from the previous inquiry. SpaceX conducted December’s launch “without demonstrating” public safety measures, according to the FAA. But “corrective actions” the company later took were approved and incorporated into Tuesday’s launch.
Musk expressed his disagreement over the agencies’ broken structure. In his tweet, he said, “FAA’s space division has a fundamentally broken regulatory structure” and that “humanity will never get to Mars under its rules.
The complete Starship rocket, with its super-heavy first-stage booster, is the company’s next-generation fully reusable launch vehicle - planned for year’s end.
Musk aims to make human space travel more affordable and systematic. He intends to fly Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the moon with the Starship in 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran buys AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid vaccine despite leader’s ban on western shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SpaceX Starship explodes during landing, FAA launches probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain must urgently stamp out coronavirus mutations, says Matt Hancock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trade secretary stands by digital tax opposed by US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea approves import of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccines may protect against severe disease even as Covid variants evolve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s Covid comeback is bad news for climate as emissions rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ant Group reaches agreement with China regulators on overhaul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China to send 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses abroad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GameStop’s giant bubble deflates further after $27 billion rout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House Republicans tie Biden Commerce department pick to Huawei stance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astra shot shows 82% efficacy With UK’s two-dose interval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GSK, CureVac to make Covid vaccines targeting new variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Time to extend hand of peace’: Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa springs a surprise
- General Bajwa’s move to tone down his rhetoric against India came at a time he and Prime Minister Imran Khan have been facing fierce attacks from an alliance of opposition parties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350 million in emergency aid
- The IMF said in a statement on Jan. 13 the money would help Myanmar meet "urgent balance-of-payments needs arising from the Covid-19 pandemic". Unlike its regular financing programs, which disburse funds in smaller increments the coronavirus emergency aid has been sent quickly, often all at once.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox