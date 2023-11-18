SpaceX Starship launch live updates: Contact lost with Elon Musk's Starship rocket

SpaceX Starship launch live updates: SpaceX's spacecraft Starship, which has been developed to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, reached space for the first time on Saturday, but was presumed to have failed minutes later. People watch as SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company's Boca Chica launchpad near Brownsville, Texas on November 18.(Reuters)

This was the second launch of Elon Musk's Starship rocket after its first flight in April ended up in an explosion. SpaceX had initially scheduled the second launch of the Starship rocket on Friday, but delayed it by a day due to technical issues.

The two-stage rocketship, blasted off from the Elon Musk-owned company's Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in Texas, on a planned 90-minute flight into space, but contact was lost roughly 10 minutes after lift-off, a company broadcaster said.