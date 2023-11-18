SpaceX Starship launch live updates: Contact lost with Elon Musk's Starship rocket
SpaceX Starship launch live updates: This was the second launch of Elon Musk's Starship rocket after its first flight in April ended up in an explosion.
SpaceX Starship launch live updates: SpaceX's spacecraft Starship, which has been developed to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, reached space for the first time on Saturday, but was presumed to have failed minutes later.
This was the second launch of Elon Musk's Starship rocket after its first flight in April ended up in an explosion. SpaceX had initially scheduled the second launch of the Starship rocket on Friday, but delayed it by a day due to technical issues.
The two-stage rocketship, blasted off from the Elon Musk-owned company's Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in Texas, on a planned 90-minute flight into space, but contact was lost roughly 10 minutes after lift-off, a company broadcaster said.
- Nov 18, 2023 07:43 PM IST
SpaceX Starship launch: Why Starship was destoryed deliberately?
Engineer John Insprucker, who was hosting SpaceX's livestream, confirmed SpaceX was forced to destroy Starship so it did not veer off course.
According to the BBC's science correspondent, Starship, at its present velocity, would've been somewhere over Africa.
“If something was wrong, which clearly there was, then the computer would've destroyed the vehicle at the earliest opportunity so the debris came down over the Atlantic Ocean and not on land over Africa,” he adds.Nov 18, 2023 07:35 PM IST
SpaceX Starship launch: The lift-off moment!
Before it all went haywire, Elon Musk's Starship rocket lifted-off sucessfully from a company's Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in Texas.
This was Starship's second launch after its first flight in April ended up in an explosion.Nov 18, 2023 07:20 PM IST
SpaceX Starship launch: Self-destruct feature trigged
According to CNN, Elon Musk's SpaceX confirmed on its livestream that it was forced to trigger Starship's “flight termination system” – a self-destruct feature that SpaceX engaged to prevent the Starship from traveling off course.Nov 18, 2023 07:16 PM IST
SpaceX Starship launch: What exactly happened?
-SpaceX's uncrewed spacecraft Starship, which has been developed to carry astronauts to the moon and beyond, blasted off succesfully from the launch site near Boca Chica in Texas for a planned 90-minute flight into space.
-Soon after the lift-off it reached space for the first time but SpaceX subsequently said it has lost contact with the spacecraft.
-"We have lost the data from the second stage... we think we may have lost the second stage," SpaceX's livestream host John Insprucker said.Nov 18, 2023 07:09 PM IST
SpaceX Starship launch: Contact lost roughly 10 minutes after lift-off
The two-stage rocketship succesffuly lifted-off from the Elon Musk-owned company's Starbase launch site near Boca Chica in Texas, on a planned 90-minute flight into space, but contact was lost roughly 10 minutes after lift-off, Reuters reported, citing a company broadcaster.
"We have lost the data from the second stage... we think we may have lost the second stage," SpaceX's livestream host John Insprucker said.Nov 18, 2023 06:58 PM IST
SpaceX's Starship launch: Engineer says data lost from second stage of flight
A SpaceX engineer says that in the last few minutes that the team has lost the data from the second stage of this flight, according to the BBC.
The team have also now signed off on their live feed of the launch. More details are awaited.Nov 18, 2023 06:56 PM IST
SpaceX's Starship launch: SpaceX says data lost, failure presumed
SpaceX says tha the data has been lost from Elon Musk's Starship rocket flight, failure presumed.Nov 18, 2023 06:55 PM IST
SpaceX's Starship launch: Visuals of stage separation pointNov 18, 2023 06:50 PM IST
SpaceX's Starship launch: Cheers at SpaceX centre
The livestream by SpaceX shows cheers at the SpaceX centre in Texas, where its staff has gathered.Nov 18, 2023 06:48 PM IST
SpaceX's Starship launch: Rocket reaches space for first time
SpaceX's Starship rocket has reached space for the first time on second test launch attempt, the company's livestream shows.Nov 18, 2023 06:45 PM IST
Watch: SpaceX's Starship launch in Texas
Here's when the largest rocket ever built was launched on its second test flight.Nov 18, 2023 06:40 PM IST
SpaceX's Starship rocket lifts off from Texas
SpaceX has carried out the second test launch of Starship, the largest rocket ever built, in Texas.
