SpaceX's Fram2 mission: Private astronauts ready for historic polar flight

Billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX is all set to launch the first human spaceflight mission to explore Earth from a polar orbit on March 31, 2025, with four astronauts aboard. This privately-funded mission, named Fram2, aims to explore Earth from a polar orbit. The mission will also feature a historic first flight over Earth’s polar region. The Fram2 mission crew - including Eric Philips , Chun Wang, Eric Philips, Rabea Rogge and Jannicke Mikkelsen (left to right).(AFP)

Fram2, which was initially planned for late last year, is expected to launch on March 31 at 9:46 pm ET (7:16 am IST on April 1) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The preparations for the mission are in full swing as a static fire test of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, aboard which the mission will be launched, was completed on Sunday.

The team of private astronauts participating in the mission has reached Florida and are undergoing rehearsals for a successful flight.

Who are the astronauts

The mission has been named Fram2 in honor of a Norwegian ship that helped explorers first reach Earth’s Arctic and Antarctic regions.

It will be commanded by Malta-based entrepreneur and adventurer Chun Wang. He will be joined by Norway’s Jannicke Mikkelsen, Australia’s Eric Philips, and Germany’s Rabea Rogge on the mission. This will be the debut spaceflight for all of the crew members.

Chun Wang, who is also reportedly financing the mission, is a crypto magnate, while Jannicke Mikkelsen is a Norwegian film director, Rabea Rogge is a German robotics researcher, and Eric Philips is an Australian adventurer, says a CNN report.

What are the mission’s objectives

During the mission, which is expected to last three to five days, the crew will conduct 22 research studies designed to help advance humanity’s capabilities for long-duration space exploration and understanding of human health in space, according to SpaceX.

"With the same pioneering spirit as early polar explorers, we aim to bring back new data and knowledge to advance the long-term goals of space exploration," news agency AFP quoted Chun Wang as saying.

The crew also aims to take the first x-ray in space during the mission. Other activities include performing exercise studies to maintain muscle and skeletal mass and also grow mushrooms in microgravity.

The crew will also help to research how the body reacts to spaceflights by attempting to exit the Dragon spacecraft without any additional medical assistance upon safe return to the Earth. This will help researchers to understand the astronauts’ ability to perform tasks independently after spending different durations in space.