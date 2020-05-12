e-paper
Spain orders two-week quarantine for incoming travellers from May 15

The quarantine has been enforced for all travellers coming to Spain between May 15 and at least May 24, when the state of emergency is due to end. The quarantine order can be extended jointly with possible state of emergency extensions.

world Updated: May 12, 2020 13:59 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Madrid
Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport is seen empty during Holy Week amid the coronavirus disease.
The Spanish government ordered a two-week quarantine for all travellers coming into the country from May 15 in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus after one of the Europe’s strictest lockdowns helped slow down the epidemic in Spain.

Incoming travellers will have to remain locked in and will only be allowed to exit for grocery shopping, go to health centres and in case of “situation of need”, an official order published on Tuesday said.

The quarantine has been enforced for all travellers coming to Spain between May 15 and at least May 24, when the state of emergency is due to end. The quarantine order can be extended jointly with possible state of emergency extensions. Spain has so far extended its restrictions four times since mid-March.

The measures applied to all travellers, including Spanish citizens returning to the country. Only truck drivers, airplane and ship crews, cross-border workers and health staff who are entering Spain to work are exempt from the quarantine.

Spain is one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic with more than 26,000 fatalities recorded and more than 220,000 diagnosed cases. The country has started phasing out restrictions in the past ten days.

