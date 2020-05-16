Spain reports 102 coronavirus deaths overnight, lowest in 8 weeks
The cumulative death toll rose to 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698.world Updated: May 16, 2020 16:30 IST
Spain
Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus was 102 on Saturday, the health ministry said, marking the lowest 24-hour rise since mid March.
The cumulative death toll rose to 27,563, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 230,698 on Saturday from 230,183 on Friday, the ministry said.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
tags
top news