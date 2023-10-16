Speaker election battle: US House to vote on Tuesday

The US House of Representatives, paralyzed for the past two weeks amid a leadership fight among Republicans, will vote Tuesday in its latest attempt to elect a speaker, members were told Sunday. Representative Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a new conference on the steps of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio will again run to be US House speaker now that his fellow Republican Steve Scalise has withdrawn from the contest. (Bloomberg)

The blockage in the House for one of the most powerful positions in US politics -- second in line to the presidency -- has few precedents. Members have grown increasingly frustrated as the absence of a speaker has prevented action on key spending measures and kept the chamber from reacting to crises like the Israel-Hamas war.

While a temporary speaker, Patrick McHenry, was named after the surprise ouster on October 3 of Kevin McCarthy, his replacement has few real powers.

McCarthy fell victim to sharp divisions between Republican moderates and a small core of far-right backers of former president Donald Trump.

After a tense week marked by several reversals, Ohio lawmaker Jim Jordan, a former wrestling coach who is close to Trump, is currently the only announced candidate for the job -- but he appears far from having the needed backing to be elected to the powerful post.

The vote Tuesday is set for noon (1600 GMT), its outcome far from certain.

"It's time to get to work," Jordan said on X, the former Twitter, as he urged his colleagues to bury their differences and rally around his candidacy.

Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, a historic ally of the US, has added to the pressure for a new speaker.

Congress also needs to act on aid for Ukraine. And it faces a November 17 deadline to act on the budget and avert a possible government shutdown.

The Democratic Party of President Joe Biden is in a minority in the House -- though only barely so -- and essentially plays a spectator's role to the Republican drama.