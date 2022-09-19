Spider spotted on top of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during her funeral | Watch

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II saw people from all walks of life, various faiths and countries come together to celebrate Great Britain's longest-serving monarch's life. The event was carefully orchestrated, and yet was not enough to keep a certain visitor away - a spider.

The critter was spotted on the note atop the Queen's coffin that was written by her eldest son and current monarch King Charles III. The image was part of the live broadcast of BBC, and short clips of the moment the spider crawled over the note was shared widely on Twitter.

It quickly caught the attention of Twitterati who called the critter ‘Queen Spider’, while one called it the most famous spider in the world.

The funeral was the UK's first in more than half a century after British Prime Minister Winston Churchil was the last head of the state to be accorded with the honour in 1965. It saw newly elected British Prime Minister Liz Trus address the gathering, and also the Archbishop of Canterbury who hailed the late Queen as “joyful, and [one who] touched a multitude of lives”.

The Queen was carried on a gun carriage from the Westminster Hall - where she was lying in state for four days - to the Abbey for the funeral service. King Charles III, and his younger siblings led the procession with all of them wearing a sombre expression on their faces. The new king's sons William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, walked alongside him behind their grandmother's coffin.

The service lasted for an hour and featured an observation of a two-minute silence by the entire country. It ended with the UK national anthem ‘God Save the King’ - implying the passing of reign - and the Queen's piper playing a lament.

The late monarch's coffin then joined another procession from the Abbey to Wellington Arch where Charles gave a royal salute to his mother before she was placed in a state hearse for her final ride to Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest beside her husband Prince Philip and other members of her family at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

