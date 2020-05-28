e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Spike in European deaths since March linked to Covid-19, says WHO official

Spike in European deaths since March linked to Covid-19, says WHO official

“This gives us a very good indication that a very significant proportion of this excess deaths is linked and due to Covid-19, ” a WHO emergency official said.

world Updated: May 28, 2020 16:32 IST
Reuters | Posted by Harshita Singh
Reuters | Posted by Harshita Singh
Zurich
People wearing a face mask and shield walk across the Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall in Milan on May 18, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus.
People wearing a face mask and shield walk across the Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall in Milan on May 18, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AFP)
         

About 159,000 more people in 24 European countries have died since early March than would have ordinarily been expected, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday, adding a “significant proportion” of the spike is linked to Covid-19.

“What we have seen very clearly is that the peak in excess mortality corresponds in those countries to the peak of the transmission of Covid-19,” Katie Smallwood, a WHO emergency official, told reporters. “This gives us a very good indication that a very significant proportion of this excess deaths is linked and due to Covid-19.”

tags
top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
LIVE| Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine, drugs: Niti Aayog
LIVE| Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine, drugs: Niti Aayog
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Liquor baron hires 180-seater plane to ferry three family members, help: Report
Liquor baron hires 180-seater plane to ferry three family members, help: Report
Apple to let you customise MacBooks, iMacs etc in India
Apple to let you customise MacBooks, iMacs etc in India
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In