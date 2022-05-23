Sri Lanka President inducts 8 more ministers to handle economic crisis: Latest developments
Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday inducted eight more ministers in his Cabinet to handle the country's financial crisis, its worst since gaining independence from Britain's rule in 1948. The day also saw a top official tender his resignation over the May 9 violence in Colombo, which led to the resignation of then-PM and President Gotabaya's elder brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Also Read | Inside the Sri Lankan people’s protest
Here are the latest updates from Sri Lanka's fight against the economic crisis:
(1.) The new ministers belong to the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), and its allies--the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Eelam People's Democratic Party (EPDP). However, the crucial finance portfolio continues to be vacant.
(2.) Major General (retired) Jagath Alwis resigned as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security. On May 9, the Rajapaksa supporters viciously assaulted anti-government protesters in Colombo, the island nation's largest city. More than 1,500 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes till now, local media reported.
Also Read | Sri Lanka falls into default for the first time ever
(3.) As shortage of fuel supplies continued, long queues were seen at gas stations in Colombo. “95 petrol will be released to islandwide fuel stations from today. With the 2 cargo vessels unloaded, 95 Petrol stocks will be available for the next 6 weeks comfortably. Request the 95 users not to stay in lines for 92 Petrol and to obtain 95 Petrol from tomorrow,” tweeted Kanchana Wijesekera, the minister for power and energy.
Also Read | Sri Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some, doctors say
(4.) To help deal with the overall fuel shortage, a fresh consignment of petrol reached from India to its southern neighbour. “Commitment delivered!! Around 40000 MT of petrol under #Indian assistance reached #Colombo today,” the Indian high commission posted on Twitter.
(5.) The proposal for the 21st Amendment to Sri Lanka's Constitution, which would have curbed the immense powers enjoyed by Gotabaya Rajapaksa as President, was scheduled to be presented to the Cabinet but was not brought before it. As per reports, this was because MPs of the ruling SLPP demanded the legislation first be approved by the Attorney General and then sent to the Cabinet.
(With agency inputs)
-
At Davos, Zelensky calls for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for “maximum” sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech Monday to corporate executives, government officials and other elites on the first day of the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos. He said sanctions need to go further to stop Russia's aggression, including an oil embargo, blocking all of its banks and cutting off trade with Russia completely. He said that it's a precedent that would work for decades to come.
-
Monkeypox virus hasn't mutated, can be contained in non-endemic countries: WHO
The World Health Organisation on Monday said there was no evidence yet to support that the monkeypox virus had mutated. WHO's emerging diseases lead Maria Van Kerkhove said the outbreaks in non-endemic countries can be contained and human-to-human transmission of the virus stopped. The more than 100 suspected and confirmed cases in the recent outbreak in Europe and North America had not yet been severe, Kerkhove added.
-
Russian diplomat resigns over Ukraine war: ‘Enough is enough…’
A Russian diplomat, serving at the country's permanent mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said on Monday 'enough is enough,' adding that he is resigning from civil service to protest against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24. Bondarev was particularly critical of President Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov, who ordered the'special military operation'on Ukrainian soil foreign minister since 2004.
-
Beijing extends work-from-home order as Covid-19 cases rise
Beijing on Monday extended its work from home orders after the Chinese capital reported its biggest daily tally of Covid-19 cases , sparking fears of a full lockdown. Beijing reported 99 Covid-19 cases on Monday for Sunday, which was up from a previous daily average of around 50, pushing the total caseload over 1,400 in the ongoing month-long outbreak.
-
India, US ink Investment Incentive Agreement for more fiscal support in various sectors
New Delhi: India and the US on Monday signed the Investment Incentive Agreement (IIA) that is expected to lead to enhanced investment support from America's development finance institution in a wide range of sectors. The IIA was signed in Tokyo by foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra and Scott Nathan, the chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics