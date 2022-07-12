Sri Lanka’s parliament to elect new president on July 20
- Parliament will reconvene on Friday and will vote to elect a new president five days later, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a statement.
Sri Lanka’s parliament will elect a new president on July 20, its speaker said on Monday, after protesters stormed the residences of the current president and PM, who have both offered to quit amid an economic meltdown.
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to resign on Wednesday. His brothers and nephew earlier quit as ministers as Sri Lanka began running out of fuel, food and other essentials in the worst crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.
Parliament will reconvene on Friday and will vote to elect a new president five days later, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a statement.
“During the party leaders’ meeting held today it was agreed that this was essential to ensure a new all-party government is in place in accordance with the Constitution,” the statement added.
“The ruling party has said the prime minister and the Cabinet are ready to resign to appoint an all-party government.”
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, whose private home was set alight by protesters, has said he will step down. His office said Rajapaksa had confirmed his resignation plans to the prime minister, adding that the Cabinet would resign once a deal was reached to form an all-party government.
The political instability could damage negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a rescue package, the central bank governor told Reuters. Governor P Nandalal Weerasinghe signalled he would stay on in the job although he had said in May he could resign if there was no political stability in the island nation of 22 million.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, meanwhile, called for a smooth transition of government and “sustainable solutions” to the economic crisis.
President near airport as exile rumours spread
Sri Lanka’s embattled president was flown to an airbase near the main international airport on Monday, officials said, raising speculation he will escape into exile abroad.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the presidential palace in Colombo under naval protection on Saturday. The 73-year-old leader was brought to the Katunayake airbase adjoining the country’s main international airport.
“He and his entourage were flown back to Colombo in two Bell 412 choppers,” an official added. There was no official word from the president’s office about his whereabouts, and several local media reports speculated he was set to leave for Dubai later on Monday.
-
Pregnant Texas driver argues fetus is passenger after carpool fine
A pregnant woman in Texas who was fined for driving solo in a carpool lane said Brandy Bottone, 32 years old and 34 weeks pregnant,'s fetus must be counted as a passenger in the wake of strict new abortion laws. Brandy Bottone, 32 years old and 34 weeks pregnant, has vowed to go to court after she was pulled over in Dallas and handed a penalty by a police officer last month. "He said, 'Is there somebody else in the car?'"
-
New UK prime minister to be announced on September 5
The Conservative Party will announce the replacement for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sept. 5 following a vote among party members under rules agreed by the party's officials on Monday. The Conservative Party said the postal ballot of party members would be a choice between two candidates to be selected under an expedited process to whittle down the field from the 11 candidates who have declared so far.
-
SJB's Sajith Premadasa nominated for Sri Lanka's interim presidency: Report
Sri Lanka's main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya on Monday unanimously decided to nominate Sajith Premadasa for the interim president's post. SJB said that the party secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara submitted the proposal and it was seconded by party chairman Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka at the parliamentary group held this afternoon, reported Newswire. SJB has nearly 50 MPs in Parliament and to win a Parliament vote they need the support of 113 MPs.
-
Vladimir Putin extends fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Until recently, only residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions, large parts of which are under Russian control, were eligible for the simplified procedure.
-
Kyiv 'strongly condemns' Russia's fast-track citizenship for Ukrainians
Ukraine on Monday condemned a decree from President Vladimir Putin that simplified the Russian citizenship procedure for all Ukrainians, more than four months after Russia's invasion. "The mentioned decree is another encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, incompatible with the norms and principles of international law," the foreign ministry said. "Ukrainians do not need Putin's citizenship and attempts to impose it by force are doomed to failure," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics