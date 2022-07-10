Protesters cook food, play carrom inside Lankan PM's residence | Video
With the Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe having agreed to resign from their posts, the protesters who stormed their residences on Saturday are in no mood to relent unless the promises are fulfilled.
The protesters have been camping at the residence of Lankan prime minister Wickremesinghe and have vowed to remain there till both the president and the prime minister resign.
Videos and pictures floating on social media show protesters cooking food and playing cards and carrom inside the residence. Some of them are taking a stroll inside the premises.
“We the protestors have started cooking, we are inside the PM's house. We have struggled for the resignation of PM Wickremesinghe & President Rajapaksa. We will only leave the premises when they will resign, says a protestor inside Sri Lankan PM's house,” a protester told news agency ANI.
On Saturday, the protesters had stormed the prime minister's residence hours after he had announced his decision to resign following the all-party meeting. The protesters had set Wickremesinghe's residence on fire. Police said they arrested three men in connection with the arson attack at the premier's home.
Not just Wickremesinghe, the protesters had stormed the residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday. Images and videos making rounds on the internet showed the protesters taking a dip in the swimming pool, trying the president's clothes from his closet and even staging a mock cabinet meeting.
"Our struggle is not over," AFP quoted student leader Lahiru Weerasekara the day after Rajapaksa, currently taking refuge on a vessel offshore, said he would step down on Wednesday.
