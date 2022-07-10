Home / World News / Protesters cook food, play carrom inside Lankan PM's residence | Video
world news

Protesters cook food, play carrom inside Lankan PM's residence | Video

Videos and pictures floating on social media show protesters cooking food and playing cards and carrom inside the residence of Sri Lankan prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Some of them are taking a stroll inside the premises.
Protesters stay and play cards in prime minister's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022.&nbsp;(AP)
Protesters stay and play cards in prime minister's official residence a day after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 08:47 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

With the Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe having agreed to resign from their posts, the protesters who stormed their residences on Saturday are in no mood to relent unless the promises are fulfilled.

The protesters have been camping at the residence of Lankan prime minister Wickremesinghe and have vowed to remain there till both the president and the prime minister resign.

Videos and pictures floating on social media show protesters cooking food and playing cards and carrom inside the residence. Some of them are taking a stroll inside the premises.

“We the protestors have started cooking, we are inside the PM's house. We have struggled for the resignation of PM Wickremesinghe & President Rajapaksa. We will only leave the premises when they will resign, says a protestor inside Sri Lankan PM's house,” a protester told news agency ANI.

On Saturday, the protesters had stormed the prime minister's residence hours after he had announced his decision to resign following the all-party meeting. The protesters had set Wickremesinghe's residence on fire. Police said they arrested three men in connection with the arson attack at the premier's home.

Not just Wickremesinghe, the protesters had stormed the residence of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday. Images and videos making rounds on the internet showed the protesters taking a dip in the swimming pool, trying the president's clothes from his closet and even staging a mock cabinet meeting.

"Our struggle is not over," AFP quoted student leader Lahiru Weerasekara the day after Rajapaksa, currently taking refuge on a vessel offshore, said he would step down on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sri lanka gotabaya rajapaksa ranil wickremesinghe + 1 more
sri lanka gotabaya rajapaksa ranil wickremesinghe
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Rishi Sunak, Jeremy Hunt and Liz Truss are some of the key contenders for UK prime minister's post.

    From Rishi Sunak to Jeremy Hunt, these are top contenders to become next UK PM

    With the resignation of Boris Johnson as the next prime minister of United Kingdom, the race for his successor is underway. From former finance minister Rishi Sunak to former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, here are the probables who could make it to the top post. Rishi Sunak The UK's first Hindu finance minister, Sunak quit on Tuesday and declared he was standing three days later.

  • A sofa chair is seen in what is left standing in the aftermath of a Russian rocket that hit an apartment residential block, in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

    Ukraine war: 15 killed after Russian rockets hit residential building in Donetsk

    At least 15 people were killed and two dozen more are feared trapped after Russian Uragan rockets hit a five-storey apartment block in Ukraine's Donetsk region, local officials said on Sunday as rescuers picked their way through rubble. Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the strike on the apartment building took place on Saturday evening in the town of Chasiv Yar.

  • File photo of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

    As stir reaches his office, ‘missing' Prez Rajapaksa orders gas distribution

    Embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose location is still unknown since the protesters overran both his office and the official residence has instructed the officers to carry out the unloading and distribution of gas as the first ship arrives at Kerawalapitiya this afternoon. A second ship carrying 3,740 metric tonnes of gas is due on July 11 and a third carrying 3,200 metric tonnes of gas will arrive on July 15, according to Sri Lankan media.

  • "Our city has recently continued to report more locally transmitted positive cases (of COVID-19) and the risk of the epidemic spreading through society remains very high," Zhao of the Shanghai health commission warned.

    Covid-19: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found

    The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signalling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy. The case, found in the financial district of Pudong on July 8, was linked with a case from overseas, said vice-director of the city's health commission, Zhao Dandan.

  • A demonstrator rests after entering the Presidential Secretariat premises, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo.

    'Don't ignore cry of the poor': Pope appeals to leaders of Sri Lanka amid crisis

    Pope Francis on Sunday told the leaders of Sri Lanka "not to ignore the cry of the poor and the needs of the people," and appealed for peace in the Asian country. Speaking from St. Peter's square for his Sunday Angelus message, the Pope expressed solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka who he said "continue to suffer from political and economic instability". The Pope also renewed his support to the people of Ukraine.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out