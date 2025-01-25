Menu Explore
Sri Lankan police arrest ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Yoshitha on ‘corruption’ charges

PTI |
Jan 25, 2025 12:13 PM IST

The arrest came as Mahinda Rajapaksa filed a fundamental rights petition on Friday in the Supreme Court seeking its intervention to reinstate his security.

Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Yoshitha Rajapaksa was arrested by police on Saturday on corruption charges in a property purchase case.

Yoshitha Rajapaksa (L) and Namal Rajapaksa (R)(@YoshithaR/X)
Yoshitha Rajapaksa (L) and Namal Rajapaksa (R)(@YoshithaR/X)

Ex-navy officer Yoshitha was arrested from their home territory of Beliatta over the investigation of alleged misconduct in the purchase of the property during the term of his father’s presidency prior to 2015.

Yoshitha is the second among Mahinda Rajapaksa's three sons.

Also read | Setback for Adani as Sri Lanka revokes power purchase deal after bribery allegations by US

His uncle and former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was also quizzed by the police last week on the same property - a holiday home in the southern religious resort of Kataragama.

The arrest came as Mahinda Rajapaksa filed a fundamental rights petition on Friday in the Supreme Court seeking its intervention to reinstate his security, which was significantly reduced by the government last month.

Also read | Strategic triangulation: India, China and Sri Lanka

Since the formation of a new government led by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in November last year, Mahinda Rajapaksa's eldest son and legislator Namal Rajapaksa was quizzed by the police over another property case alongside an employee of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The new government in the run-up to elections had vowed to arrest everyone accused of wrongdoing during Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency between 2005 and 2015.

