Sriram Krishnan, Trump's AI policy adviser, to step down from White House role

"I'll be leaving my role at the White House at the end of this month. After a break I’ll be working on helping tackle some of the large challenges facing America on AI," Krishnan said in a social media post.

Krishnan did not give any reason for quitting, but said he intends to help "tackle some of the large challenges facing America" related to AI.

Sriram Krishnan, a top White House adviser on artificial intelligence, said he is stepping down from the post at the end of June.

Krishnan was part of US President Donald Trump's administration's efforts to create a national framework for regulating developments in AI. He was a key partner in the US government's AI action plan, including policy initiatives and international diplomacy.

What led to the move and what's next Krishnan's departure comes as US President Donald Trump is looking at the possibility of the government acquiring stakes in AI firms.

"There's something very interesting about it, where it almost becomes a partnership with the American public," Trump told reporters on Friday. He is expected to meet with AI executives likely next week.

The US President also signed an executive order on Tuesday outlining a hands-off approach to cybersecurity threats raised by AI and called on developers to give the government voluntary access to AI models.

Also Read: JD Vance reveals Erika Kirk encouraged Usha Vance to have more kids, 'As my wife held Charlie Kirk's widow…'

Earlier this year, the Pentagon blacklisted Anthropic after it refused to ‌allow the US military to use its models for domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons systems.

White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks said Krishnan will continue working with the White House as an outside adviser.

In May, Krishnan was part of the team that helped Google, Microsoft and xAI agree to give the US government early access to their AI models to assess the systems’ capabilities and improve their security before public release.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said Sriram has been a "critical asset for the White House and President Trump’s push to cement American dominance in technology and innovation."

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was among those who reacted to Krishnan's exit and thanked him for his service.