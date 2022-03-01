Standing ovation for Zelenskyy at European Parl, Prez says nobody can break us

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a standing ovation after his speech at the European Union parliament, amid the fighting between his forces and Russia for the sixth consecutive day.

"We're fighting for our land & our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians." he said before the EU parliament stood up and lauded the Ukrainian president. Addressing the European parliament via video link, Zelenskyy said,"Do prove that you are with us. Do prove that you will not let us go. Do prove that you are indeed Europeans and then life will win over death and light will win over darkness.""The EU will be much stronger with us. Without you, Ukraine will be lonesome," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president's speech comes a day after he formally submitted an application seeking EU membership for his country. This comes at a time when the European power bloc has promised fighter jets and air defence system to Kyiv in its fight against the Russians.The European Union is expected to call Russia a rogue state and impose more sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of the eastern European country.

Ferocious fighting is underway in the second largest city of Kharkiv. Ukraine on Tuesday claimed ten people were killed and 35 injured in rocket attack by Russian forces at the centre of the city. The interior ministry adviser said the death toll would spike as the debris was being cleared.

"The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and wounded," he said as the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine entered its sixth day.

