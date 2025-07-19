State Dept firings leave India desk unscathed but tech talks could face delays

Washington: India-US diplomacy is expected to remain broadly unaffected after America’s State Department laid off over 1300 diplomats last week. In one of the largest reorganisations in US diplomatic history, diplomats serving in key functional offices dealing with issues like migration, democracy and labour as well as those handling sensitive portfolios like China were let go. However, key teams handling the diplomatic relationship with India have largely faced little disruption. US State Department sign outside the US State Department building in Washington, DC, US. (REUTERS)

“The Department conducted Reductions in Force (RIFs) affecting certain non-core, duplicative, or redundant domestic offices and functions. Mission-critical functions and personnel from these offices will be retained and integrated elsewhere in the Department. The reorganisation plan covers our domestic offices and personnel. It does not address our overseas operations,” said a State Department spokesperson in response to a query from HT.

Despite this, some layoffs are expected to create delays in key areas of the India-US relationship. This is particularly true of negotiations over strategic technologies as New Delhi and Washington establish the TRUST (Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology) initiative. Key personnel from the US side responsible for handling technology diplomacy - particularly Acting Special Envoy for Critical Technologies Seth Center - were let go from the State Department in last week’s layoffs.

Center was seen as a key figure of continuity in India-US tech diplomacy. The veteran diplomat was a key figure driving the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (ICET) with India during the Biden Administration. Backed by senior figures like former National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, ICET sought to establish deep technology collaboration between New Delhi and Washington on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and other strategic technologies. The Trump administration has carried this work forward by establishing the TRUST initiative.

Center’s departure has left some concerned that bilateral talks over technologies will face delays given capacity issues in the American government. While America’s high-powered National Security Council has typically driven tech cooperation between the two countries, that agency has also seen serious cuts to its strength in recent months. David Feith, a key official responsible for handling technology diplomacy at the National Security Council, was fired from the agency in April. These disruptions within the American government have left some with knowledge of the talks concerned that the bilateral tech relationship could face headwinds.

Senior State Department officials have defended the firings as necessary to make American diplomacy more streamlined and effective. Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas stated that several offices with the department would be eliminated and consolidated.

“For too long, single-issue offices have mushroomed in number and influence, often distorting our foreign policy objectives to serve their parochial interests and slowing down our ability to function,” Rigas told lawmakers on Tuesday.

The State Department firings have become controversial within America with the Democratic Party attacking the Trump administration for the cuts. Indian-American lawmaker Ami Bera, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was particularly critical of the State Department layoffs.

“I am extremely disappointed at what is happening under this administration. It is going to leave us weaker and less benevolent and more transactional,” said Bera, who is a Democratic congressman from California.