Strait of Hormuz blockade explained: What Trump's new US Navy move means for ships, cargo and Iran

President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that he is imposing a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, marking a dramatic escalation after the US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad, Pakistan failed. The 79-year-old, in a threat message on social media, added that any Iranian ‘who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels’ will be ‘blown to hell’.

A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Oman’s Musandam province, April 12, 2026(REUTERS)

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“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump posted on Truth Social.

FOLLOW: US Iran war talks LIVE: IRGC issues ‘deadly vortex’ warning after Trump's Strait of Hormuz blockade announcement

Ceasefire talks fail

The move follows the collapse of US-Iran negotiations, where both sides failed to resolve differences over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. While several issues reportedly saw progress, Trump underscored that the deal ultimately broke down over one central concern: “So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said: “We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vice President JD Vance, who led the American delegation, said: “We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “The lack of a deal is bad news for Iran much more than it is bad news for the US,” emphasizing that Tehran refused to meet Washington’s red lines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “The lack of a deal is bad news for Iran much more than it is bad news for the US,” emphasizing that Tehran refused to meet Washington’s red lines. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, “It was natural that one should not have expected to reach an agreement in a single session from the outset,” adding that ‘Diplomacy never ends’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said, “It was natural that one should not have expected to reach an agreement in a single session from the outset,” adding that ‘Diplomacy never ends’. {{/usCountry}}

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What a Strait of Hormuz blockade exactly means

At its core, the blockade is designed to halt maritime traffic through one of the world’s most critical chokepoints. The US Navy has been ordered to stop, search, and 'interdict' vessels attempting to enter or exit the strait, effectively freezing commercial movement until what Washington describes as ‘safe passage’ conditions are restored. A key focus of the operation is vessels that have paid transit fees to Tehran, which the US and Trump consider illegitimate.

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Read More: No deal in Islamabad, what next as US-Iran truce remains fragile, Trump makes new threats | Explained

What happens to ships and cargo?

Even before the formal blockade, traffic through Hormuz had slowed dramatically. From a typical daily average of around 135 ships, crossings have dropped to single digits on many days since the war began in late February.

Some vessels have still managed to pass, often under exceptional conditions:

Iran-linked or sanctioned shipments have continued moving, with Tehran exporting roughly 1.7 million barrels per day, largely to China.

Select countries, including India and Pakistan, negotiated limited transit permissions.

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A few ships attempted covert crossings by switching off tracking systems.

Impact on global oil markets

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20% of global oil and gas supplies, making any disruption immediately felt worldwide. Oil prices have already surged, up nearly 30% since the conflict began, with some cargoes reportedly trading above $140 per barrel.

Analysts warn the blockade could tighten supply further. “President Trump is trying to force Iran’s hand by reducing their leverage over the strait,” Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy, told Bloomberg. “The problem is that the risk for escalation is very high now.”

What’s next?

With ceasefire talks stalled and tensions rising, the blockade signals a shift from diplomacy to economic and maritime pressure. Trump reiterated his stance on Iran’s nuclear program, saying Iranian leaders “want money and, more importantly, they want Nuclear.”

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He added: “Additionally and, at an appropriate moment, we are fully ‘LOCKED AND LOADED,’ and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!”

(With Bloomberg inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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