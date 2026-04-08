Hormuz Strait to remain shut? Concerns mount despite ceasefire as Iran fumes over Israeli attack on Lebanon

Even as the United States and Iran arrived at a ceasefire agreement early Wednesday, uncertainty looms over its implementation following Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Tehran's refusal to allow ships due to the attacks in Beirut.

Hormuz Strait Reopened Or Restricted? Iran Sends Mixed Signals Despite US Claims Of Normalcy

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Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency said oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz were stopped after the Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

The development comes even as Israel conducted a series of surprise attacks on Lebanon capital, killing at least 89 people. While Pakistan stated that Lebanon was part of the truce agreement, Israel has maintained that it has not agreed to pause Lebanon strikes despite the ceasefire.

The Beirut strikes threaten to derail the peace process even before 24 hours have passed, as Iran warns of pulling out of the agreement.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — a key motif in the Middle East conflict — was one of the prominent highlights of the peace agreement. However, Hormuz remained largely blocked in the early hours of the agreement on Wednesday as shipping services claimed a stranded vessel received threatening messages from the Iranian navy.

Iran navy threatens ships

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{{^usCountry}} The Iranian navy has threatened ships attempting to pass through the Hormuz without Tehran's permission with destruction, adding that transit through the narrow channel remained shut, Reuters reported, citing several shipping sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iranian navy has threatened ships attempting to pass through the Hormuz without Tehran's permission with destruction, adding that transit through the narrow channel remained shut, Reuters reported, citing several shipping sources. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Any vessel trying to travel into the sea ... will be targeted and destroyed..." the message of the Iranian navy said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Any vessel trying to travel into the sea ... will be targeted and destroyed..." the message of the Iranian navy said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Around 3,000 ships are waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Reopening Hormuz depends on peace talks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Around 3,000 ships are waiting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Reopening Hormuz depends on peace talks {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Iranian Ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, said any decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz will entirely depend on the results of the peace talks with the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iranian Ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, said any decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz will entirely depend on the results of the peace talks with the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Iran will take measures to reduce the pressure and let ships pass through, but whether the Strait of Hormuz can be opened entirely will have to wait for the results of the negotiations," Fazli said, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Iran will take measures to reduce the pressure and let ships pass through, but whether the Strait of Hormuz can be opened entirely will have to wait for the results of the negotiations," Fazli said, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Iran would work with neighbouring countries to ensure safe passage through the Strait, but the "main safety guarantee would come from Iran", he added.

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