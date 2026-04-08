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Hormuz Strait to remain shut? Concerns mount despite ceasefire as Iran fumes over Israeli attack on Lebanon

Hormuz remained largely blocked in the early hours of the agreement on Wednesday as shipping services claimed threat messages from the Iranian navy.

Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 10:41 pm IST
Written by Majid Alam
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Even as the United States and Iran arrived at a ceasefire agreement early Wednesday, uncertainty looms over its implementation following Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Tehran's refusal to allow ships due to the attacks in Beirut.

Hormuz Strait Reopened Or Restricted? Iran Sends Mixed Signals Despite US Claims Of Normalcy

Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency said oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz were stopped after the Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

The development comes even as Israel conducted a series of surprise attacks on Lebanon capital, killing at least 89 people. While Pakistan stated that Lebanon was part of the truce agreement, Israel has maintained that it has not agreed to pause Lebanon strikes despite the ceasefire.

The Beirut strikes threaten to derail the peace process even before 24 hours have passed, as Iran warns of pulling out of the agreement.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz — a key motif in the Middle East conflict — was one of the prominent highlights of the peace agreement. However, Hormuz remained largely blocked in the early hours of the agreement on Wednesday as shipping services claimed a stranded vessel received threatening messages from the Iranian navy.

Iran navy threatens ships

Iran would work with neighbouring countries to ensure safe passage through the Strait, but the "main safety guarantee would come from Iran", he added.

 
strait of hormuz peace process united states us iran conflict us iran war
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