Strait of Hormuz: Viral video claims to show miles-long queue of stranded oil tankers, cargo ships

A video has gone viral on social media purportedly showing oil tankers and cargo caught in the Strait of Hormuz backup in a miles-long queue. Traffic at the strait that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea has drastically dropped following Israel and the USA’s attack on Iran and Tehran’s subsequent retaliation. Tankers are seen off the coast of the Fujairah, as Iran vows to close the Strait of Hormuz, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran. (REUTERS)

Earlier, the Iranian state media reported that the officials have issued a chilling warning to set fire to any vessel that attempts to cross the strategic waterway. Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Guards commander-in-chief, said, “The strait (of Hormuz) is closed. If anyone tries to ​pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set ​those ships ablaze.”

Though a US military official denied Iran’s claim of closure of the Strait of Hormuz, an official from the European Union's naval mission Aspides reportedly said that vessels in the area were receiving VHF transmissions from Iran's Revolutionary Guards. The Iranian military warned, "No ship is allowed to pass the Strait of Hormuz".

What does the video show? The video is now viral on social media. Sharing it on X, an individual questioned, “Strait of Hormuz: Oil tankers and cargo ships form a queue stretching for kilometres. Since the Strait is responsible for about 20% of global oil trade, the disruption is driving up oil and gas prices. If this lasts a month, what will happen?”

Captured from a distance, the footage depicts several vessels anchored in sequence, forming a stationary line across the vast waterway.