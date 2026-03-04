UAE's counterstrikes on Iran next? All eyes on Gulf states' moves as Tehran 'crosses red lines'

The UAE and many other Gulf nations have been caught in the crosshairs ever since the US and Israel escalated its conflict with Iran, launching an attack in Tehran which also led to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. To counter the US, Iran then launched strikes on its bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia, with explosions also reported in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, among others. Smoke billows from Zayed port after an Iranian attack, following United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Abu Dhabi. (REUTERS)

With a fresh attack on the US consulate in Dubai, delays and cancellations of flights amid missile attack threats and tourists stranded from multiple countries in the UAE, all eyes have now shifted on whether the Gulf nations would respond to the offensive.

Will UAE strike Iran? According to an Axios report, the UAE has so far witnessed over 800 projectiles and is also mulling a military action to stop Iran's drones and missiles. Citing two people familiar with the developments, the report said the UAE was considering “defensive meaures” against Iran.

“The view in the UAE is that no country in the world would fail to evaluate its defensive posture under such circumstances,” the source was quoted as saying.

However, the country's international cooperation minister, Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, recently clarified at a press briefing that the UAE's soil would not be used for any military action against Iran. However, she also asserted the UAE's sovereign right to self defence in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law, according to a release by the country's Emirates News Agency (EAM).

Damage in Dubai, Abu Dhabi Iran's missile strikes in the Gulf nations, first reported over the weekend, are still continuing. On Tuesday night, loud explosions were heard across the cities of Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, news agency AFP reported.

Key sites in Dubai and Abu Dhabi suffered damage in the fall out of the full-blown military conflict in the Middle East. Plumes of smoke were seen in Dubai after a missile strike from Iran on March 2, satellite images showed.