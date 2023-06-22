Submarine Titanic Live Updates: On Titan submersible, less than 10 hours of emergency air supply left
The tourist vehicle lost communication with its mothership in less then 2 hours of its trip to see the remains of the Titanic, which is more than two miles (nearly 4 kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic.
- Thu, 22 Jun 2023 10:46 AM
What is ‘Titan,’ and what happened to it?
At 8 am on Sunday, the submersible, with 5 people on board, began its journey towards the Titanic, which is more than two miles (nearly 4 kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic.
- Thu, 22 Jun 2023 10:37 AM
At Titan sub, less than 10 hours of emergency air left
The multi-nation search and rescue efforts to locate the missing Titan submersible have been intensified, with less than 10 out of total 96 hours hours of emergency air supply estimated to be left (due to expire Thursday morning).