Submarine Titanic Live Updates: On Titan submersible, less than 10 hours of emergency air supply left

Titanic submarine news Live Updates: Search and rescue efforts continue to find the missing submersible Titan, with time running put before the oxygen supply for the five passengers on board runs out. The submarine, which began its descent at 8am (local time) on Sunday and was due to resurface 7 hours later, has a capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air. This, therefore, means that the emergency supply will likely run out on Thursday morning.

FILE PHOTO: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. (via REUTERS)

The tourist vehicle lost communication with its mothership in less then 2 hours of its trip to see the remains of the Titanic, which is more than two miles (nearly 4 kilometers) below the surface of the North Atlantic.