Frantic scramble to evacuate citizens from Sudan as conflict rages: Top updates

The US evacuated embassy staff from Sudan's capital Khartoum, President Joe Biden said, as other nations scrambled to help their citizens flee deadly fighting in the country between rival generals. France and Turkey also launched evacuation operations as fighting entered its second week. Sudan Conflict: Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. (Reuters)

The fighting which continued between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group has killed more than 400 people and left thousands wounded. Here are top updates on the conflict in Sudan:

Joe Biden condemned the violence, saying "it's unconscionable and it must stop". An internet outage has reported across Sudan, Al Jazeera reported. Pope Francis called for dialogue between warring factions, saying, “Unfortunately the situation remains grave in Sudan, that is why I am renewing my call for the violence to stop as quickly as possible and for dialogue to resume.” France's foreign ministry said a "rapid evacuation operation" had begun and European citizens and those from "allied partner countries" would also be assisted in the same. Turkey began rescue operations via road from the southern city of Wad Medani although plans were postponed from one site in Khartoum, AFP reported. More than 150 people from various nations including India were evacuated by Saudi Arabia after naval forces launched a rescue. In Khartoum, power was largely off amid sweltering heat as fighting continued. Heavy fighting broke out on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

