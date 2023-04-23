Home / World News / Frantic scramble to evacuate citizens from Sudan as conflict rages: Top updates

Frantic scramble to evacuate citizens from Sudan as conflict rages: Top updates

ByMallika Soni
Apr 23, 2023 05:34 PM IST

Sudan Conflict: Joe Biden condemned the violence, saying "it's unconscionable and it must stop".

The US evacuated embassy staff from Sudan's capital Khartoum, President Joe Biden said, as other nations scrambled to help their citizens flee deadly fighting in the country between rival generals. France and Turkey also launched evacuation operations as fighting entered its second week.

Sudan Conflict: Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. (Reuters)
Sudan Conflict: Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. (Reuters)

Read more: ‘We will be happy if Vladimir Putin dies’, Ukraine ambassador to UK says

The fighting which continued between the Sudanese army and a paramilitary group has killed more than 400 people and left thousands wounded. Here are top updates on the conflict in Sudan:

  1. Joe Biden condemned the violence, saying "it's unconscionable and it must stop".
  2. An internet outage has reported across Sudan, Al Jazeera reported.
  3. Pope Francis called for dialogue between warring factions, saying, “Unfortunately the situation remains grave in Sudan, that is why I am renewing my call for the violence to stop as quickly as possible and for dialogue to resume.”
  4. France's foreign ministry said a "rapid evacuation operation" had begun and European citizens and those from "allied partner countries" would also be assisted in the same.
  5. Turkey began rescue operations via road from the southern city of Wad Medani although plans were postponed from one site in Khartoum, AFP reported.
  6. More than 150 people from various nations including India were evacuated by Saudi Arabia after naval forces launched a rescue.
  7. In Khartoum, power was largely off amid sweltering heat as fighting continued.
  8. Heavy fighting broke out on April 15 between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
sudan
sudan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out