Israel proposes to host rival Sudanese leaders for ceasefire talks

Reuters |
Apr 24, 2023 10:24 PM IST

Sudan clashes: Sudan and Israel announced in February they had finalised a deal normalising ties.

Israel on Monday proposed hosting rival Sudanese leaders for ceasefire talks after "very promising" progress in mediation efforts led by a senior Israeli official over the past few days.

Sudan clashes: Closed shops are pictured in the south of Khartoum on April 24, 2023 as battles rage in the Sudanese capital. (AFP)
Read here: India begins ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back citizens stranded in Sudan

"Since fighting erupted in the country, Israel has been operating in various channels to reach a ceasefire, and the progress over the past few days in discussions with the sides is very promising," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

The statement gave no further details other than saying the official had been holding discussions with the warring generals.

Sudan and Israel announced in February they had finalised a deal normalising ties, with the signing due to follow a transfer of power from the military to a civilian government in Khartoum.

Read here: Sudan conflict could 'engulf the whole region': UN Chief

Cohen said he hoped that working to achieve calm in Sudan "would allow for the signing of a historic peace agreement".

