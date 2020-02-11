Suicide bomb attack rocks Kabul, casualties feared
An explosion rattled the Afghan capital Kabul early Tuesday, a security official said, with casualties feared in what appeared to be the first major attack in the city in months.
“The explosion was a suicide attack with civilian casualties,” said the ministry of interior’s deputy spokeswoman Marwa Amini. A witness near the scene in western Kabul confirmed the explosion.
