Suicide bomb attack rocks Kabul, casualties feared

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the explosion.

world Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:49 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Kabul
Army soldiers arrive at the site of explosions.
Army soldiers arrive at the site of explosions. (AP/representative picture)
         

An explosion rattled the Afghan capital Kabul early Tuesday, a security official said, with casualties feared in what appeared to be the first major attack in the city in months.

“The explosion was a suicide attack with civilian casualties,” said the ministry of interior’s deputy spokeswoman Marwa Amini. A witness near the scene in western Kabul confirmed the explosion.

